Santa Cruz students among victims in deadly Southern California boat fire

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Pacific Collegiate Charter School off Western Drive in Santa Cruz is in mourning Tuesday after learning some its students were on board the boat that caught fire early Monday morning off the Southern California coast.

The victims have not been identified as of yet, but the school confirmed some its students were the boat during the deadly fire.

Those calling the charter school Tuesday heard a voice message that said, “Our hearts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Grief counselors were brought in Tuesday amid an understandable plea for privacy on the campus.

The school did not confirm any details or names of their students, but said in a later statement that there were students on board.

“Pacific Collegiate is saddened by the sinking the dive boat Conception over the weekend, while this was not a school sanctioned trip our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims and those yet missing,” said Head of Pacific Collegiate Maria Reitano.

The statement referenced “students and parents.”

The school would not confirm reports that along with two students, there were two Pacific Collegiate parents on board the boat.

Reitano said the diving expedition was not organized or sponsored by the school in any way.

“Right now our priority as a school community is to support our students, staff and families in the wake of this tragedy,” she said.

Reitano said the school has been working with the Santa Cruz County Office of Education and Mental Health services to activate the school emergency response protocol in order to provide resources to the school community.

