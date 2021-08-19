Santa Cruz to require indoor masking

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Starting this weekend, Santa Cruz County is joining the growing list of local governments requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials are sighting the spread of the more contagious Delta variant as the reason for the decision.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on August 20, 2021.

“While vaccination remains the best and most effective tool in preventing COVID-19, the Delta variant

spreads quickly among the unvaccinated and may even be passed between vaccinated persons,

although their symptoms are usually mild,” Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said. “Face coverings will provide added protection until everyone is able to be vaccinated, especially children.”

All businesses and government entities will have to have employees wear masks and post signage informing people of the mask requirement.

People at home, or working in a closed room or office alone, or with members of their household do not have to wear a mask, and masks are not required during indoor activities where they cannot be worn such as eating, drinking, swimming, showering in a gym, or obtaining medical or cosmetic services.