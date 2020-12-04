Santa delivers presents in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly and who is more jolly than Santa Claus himself.

The city of San Bruno got a special visit from St. Nick on Thursday night.

With the help of the San Bruno police and fire departments, Santa was able to deliver some gifts and help spread some holiday cheer a few weeks before Christmas.

The police department posted to Twitter saying, “We had a jolly time helping Santa deliver gifts and cheer around San Bruno this evening!”

¡Nos divertimos mucho ayudando a Santa a entregar regalos y alegría a San Bruno esta noche! pic.twitter.com/h7Yo0ptxPq — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) December 4, 2020

Ho, Ho, Ho — Thank you for the visit Santa!