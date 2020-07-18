Santa Rita Jail confirms 101 coronavirus cases among inmates

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Rita Jail confirmed Friday that more than 100 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 101 inmates have coronavirus, the jail said in a daily COVID-19 update sent out Friday. 45 formerly positive COVID-19 inmates have completely recovered and remain in custody, while 9 formerly positive COVID-19 inmates have recovered and are no longer in custody.

Additionally, 16 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were released from custody.

Santa Rita Jail has nine current staff members who have coronavirus. There have been a total of 43 staff who tested positive for the virus and 34 of them have recovered.

Staff who tested positive cannot return to work until cleared according to CDC guidelines.

The population at Santa Rita Jail on March 1 was 2,597. As of July 17, the population is 1844.

