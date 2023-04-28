(KRON) — A Santa Rita Jail inmate in Dublin died after he consumed “a profuse amount of water” from a sink inside his cell, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The 26-year-old man’s name was not immediately released.

The man had only been in jail for a few weeks. He was arrested by the Livermore Police Department on March 28 and was assigned to Restrictive Housing Unit 1, cell F5. He was held in a single cell “due to extensive assaultive history on staff,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During his intake medical screening at the jail, he admitted he used drugs the day before his arrest, ACSO stated. “Despite his admitted drug use, there was no cause for concern found during the medical and mental health intake process,” ACSO wrote.

The inmate died on Thursday in custody.

The Sheriff’s Office gave the following timeline of events for Thursday, April 27:

At 10:35 a.m., a deputy saw the inmate inside his cell drinking a profuse amount of water from his sink, and vomiting. The jail’s medical staff responded and he was taken to the Outpatient Housing Unit for observation.

Around 3:25 p.m., during an observation check conducted by a deputy assigned to OPHU, the inmate was found unresponsive in bed. Life-saving measures were initiated and paramedics responded.

At 4:05 p.m., the inmate was pronounced deceased.

Santa Rita Jail officials are still trying to find his next of kin, who are believed to be in Mexico, to notify family members of his death.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau Medical Examiner. The District Attorney’s Office was notified and a report will be submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office.

A similar in-custody death happened three years ago in the Santa Cruz County Jail. Inmate Tamario Smith, 21, found unresponsive in his cell on May 10, 2020.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Our forensic pathologist determined Mr. Smith’s cause of death to be acute water intoxication, due to the over consumption of water in a short period of time. The over consumption of water was influenced by Mr. Smith’s underlying mental health issues. This water consumption led to an electrolyte imbalance, which caused Mr. Smith’s organs to fail, leading to Mr. Smith’s death. Mr. Smith’s death was classified as an accident.”

Since then, Smith’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the sheriff claiming county staff workers failed to provide necessary medical care, as well as “numerous systemic problems resulting in preventable deaths in the jails.”