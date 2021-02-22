Santa Rita jail inmates, staff getting vaccinated ‘ASAP’, sheriff says

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The inmates and staff at Santa Rita jail will start getting vaccinated as soon as possible, the sheriff said.

The Alameda County Sheriff tweeted Monday that they received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They also anticipate vaccinating 1,100 more people on Tuesday at the Pfizer site.

500 doses of @moderna_tx vaccine have arrived at Santa Rita Jail. We will begin vaccination of staff and in custody persons ASAP. In addition we will run our @pfizer site again tomorrow and hope to get vaccine to 1,100 more people .Off to a good start! @Dare2BWell @WeAreWellpath pic.twitter.com/8DIdxxYsm0 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 22, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends prioritizing staff at correctional facilities for the vaccine.

“Correctional and detention facility staff have high risk work-related exposures to SARS-CoV-2 because their work-related duties must be performed on site and involve being in close proximity (<6 feet) to other people,” the CDC guidance says.

The California Correctional Health Care Services and the California Department of Corrections say they intend to vaccinate all its inmates and staff.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday confirmed that the state has given over 7.4 million vaccines.