SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A person died when a car crashed into a tree in Santa Rosa south of Trione-Annadel State Park Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at Bennett Valley and Gardner Ranch roads around 6:45 a.m., according to the CHP.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

