Santa Rosa 19-year-old arrested for deadly July crash

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rose police arrested a man allegedly involved in a car crash that killed two people.

According to police, 19-year-old Jose Bernardo Gutierrez is accused of speeding on Stony Point Road in July near Trombetta Street, when his car collided with another vehicle. Two men in the other vehicle died in the crash.

Gutierrez had two passengers with him, one of who was 17 years old, police said. All three were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is facing charges of second degree murder, vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

According to police investigation, he had been previously stopped and cited for excessively speeding and warned about the dangers of reckless driving.