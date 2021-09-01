Santa Rosa accepting low-income housing applications

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List beginning today through October 31.

Applications can be found at srcity.org/Waitlist.

If completed after the filing date, applicants will be randomly drawn for waitlist placement.

People qualify for the program if they make less than $40,750 for a one-person household, up to $76,800 for an eight-person household.

Voucher holders pay approximately 30% to 40% of their monthly income towards rent while the housing authority pays the balance to the owner.

The housing authority cautions against fraudulent websites offering similar programs, saying the above website is the only legitimate link.

To report a website that seems fraudulent, residents may file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and email the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at Hotline@HUDOIG.gov.