SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A bicyclist is in critical condition in a North Bay hospital Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Santa Rosa. Officers responded to the scene when they received the call shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

The bicyclist, who was not carrying any identification, was hit by a white Toyota Camry, according to a witness. The driver, a Santa Rosa resident, remained at the scene.

The victim, an adult male, is suffering from life-threatening injuries. Investigators are continuing to work in identifying him.

Meantime, as the investigation continues, it has been determined that the vehicle was heading westbound on Hearn Avenue approaching the SMART Train railroad tracks when the bicyclist entered the roadway from a walking path.

Officers are looking for witnesses who may have information to assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Howard at 707-543-8541.

