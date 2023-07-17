SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A young child suffered burns over 90 percent of his body after a fire broke out at his family’s Santa Rosa apartment, fire officials said. The boy was trapped on the second floor until firefighters carried him out of the burning building.

The five-year-old boy was rushed to a burn unit, where he remained in critical condition on Monday. Investigators are attempting to find out what caused Saturday’s blaze at the apartment complex, located at 801 Dutton Avenue.

A GoFundMe page identified the boy’s first name as Deangelo. “Deangelo was hospitalized for critical body burns and is currently fighting for his life,” the page states.

Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said his crews received emergency calls Saturday reporting that people were trapped inside a burning apartment. Firefighters rushed to the scene and confirmed that the boy was still inside.

A witness told KRON4 that the boy was disabled and relied on an oxygen tank.

“I saw the boy several times. He was small, used oxygen,” the witness said. The witness was visiting the apartment complex Saturday when the fire broke out. The boy’s mother arrived home to see her apartment on fire, the witness said.

The fire’s origin was traced to a bedroom, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

SRFD wrote, “(Firefighters) found smoke coming from a second floor window of a two story apartment building. They immediately went inside to search for occupants while other firefighters cut openings in the roof to release the heat and smoke from inside the apartment. Firefighters from the first engine quickly located and removed a juvenile victim from the second floor and delivered him to an ambulance crew who was waiting outside.”

It’s unclear who was at home with the five-year-old boy when the fire broke out. One 911 caller believed that an adult was also trapped inside the burning apartment, but firefighters did not find any other victims.

SRFD wrote, “Crews dispersed throughout the apartment and searched for any additional victims, but they didn’t find any. The fire damage was limited to the bedroom where it started, but the rest of the apartment suffered heat and smoke damage.”