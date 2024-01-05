(KRON) — A North Bay restaurant turned to the internet to help find a woman who dropped a “reasonable amount” of cash under a table while dining with her young son. The restaurant, Vine Burgers in Santa Rosa, posted a picture of the woman who dropped the cash and her son on social media.

“Let’s see if the internet can win again,” the post read. “This nice lady dropped a reasonable amount of cash under the table. We do not have her information. We’d love to find her and return her cash.”

“If you know her please let he know to contact us,” the post continued. “I’m sure she will be grateful.”

Within a few hours of the post, members of the public recognized the woman and started tagging her to let her know the restaurant had her cash and was looking for her. The woman later responded to the Facebook post, saying the restaurant owner met up with her and returned her cash.

“Updated: we found her,” the restaurant later posted. “Thank you!”

As a result of the restaurant’s post, people have responded, saying they plan to eat at Vine Burgers to reward them for their honesty.