SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on scene found the front doors of the business had been pried open. Warehouse roll-up doors for nearby businesses had also been rammed and damaged by vehicles, according to police.

Officers found a trolley filled with cannabis products in parking lot. SRPD proceeded with a search of the businesses for suspects or evidence, but they found neither. As officers entered and searched the businesses, they found that many of the inside doors had also been damaged after being pried open.

One business reported that many cannabis products had been stolen from their location. While other businesses suffered vandalism, no items were stolen from those.

Police say surveillance video shows that two, newer-model grey Mercedes Benz sedans with tinted windows and a white Chevrolet SUV arrived at the business in the early morning. Between six and eight suspects then exited the vehicles wearing masks, gloves and hoodies. Police say the suspects appear to be Hispanic men between 16 and 25 years old. After taking items from the business, the suspects fled the scene.

SRPD is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SRPD through the online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible.