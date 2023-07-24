(KRON) — Several suspects remain on the loose after they burglarized cannabis dispensaries in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Santa Rosa PD officers got a burglary alarm call around 3:36 a.m. Sunday and responded to a dispensary in Northwest Santa Rosa.

At the scene, officers learned the suspects had rammed a vehicle into the entrance of the dispensary. However, they were ultimately unable to gain entry due to a second interior door. An unspecified number of suspects dressed in dark clothes and wearing ski masks were seen leaving the area in a vehicle with no license plates, police said.

A second burglary alarm call came in a few minutes later at 3:43 a.m. This time, the call came from a cannabis dispensary south of the first location. A Santa Rosa PD sergeant arrived within seconds of the call, police said.

The sergeant observed two men leaving the business with stolen merchandise. The suspects saw the sergeant and fled the scene in separate sedans, one a Kia, the other an Infinity. The Kia had a smashed rear window, bumper damage and no license plate, police said.

The suspects led police on a pursuit with speeds topping 100 mph on the southbound 101. Other agencies, including the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Petaluma Police Department, and California Highway Patrol, assisted in the pursuit. Spike strips were deployed near Highway 101 and the South Petaluma Boulevard exit.

The spikes stopped the Kia, but the suspect got out and fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate him, despite an extensive search. The vehicle was stolen in Oakland, police said.

Officers continued to pursue the Infinity south to the Marin County line, where the pursuit was taken up by the CHP. Currently, officers are following up on leads to identify the suspects in both burglaries. It’s believed the cases are related, Santa Rosa PD said.