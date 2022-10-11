SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to serve life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 125 years, for raping a six-year-old girl and sexually assaulting two more girls.

Jose DeJesus Galindo, 43, was a “serial child molester” who lived in a household with three victims, prosecutors said. Judge Robert LaForge told Galindo that if the law allowed the judge to hand down a longer sentence, he would have.

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Jason Riehl said, “There are hardly words to describe the inhumane and animalistic behavior, and the level of emotional and physical trauma the defendant inflicted upon three innocent victims. Regardless of any sanction that may be imposed, there is nothing that can erase this trauma and the impact these victims will likely live with for the rest of their lives.”

Following a one-month trial, a jury found Galindo guilty of three felony counts of rape against a victim who was less than 10 years old. He was also found guilty of lewd and lascivious act upon a child under the age of 14 and inflicting great bodily injury.

“The jury clearly believed the children and delivered verdicts that denounced the defendant’s despicable actions,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “The victims’ strength in sharing their stories gave the jury, and the sentencing judge, the information needed to remove this predator from society.”

The charges resulted from an investigation that began in December 2016, when the 6-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital suffering from vaginal injuries.

The investigation determined that the crime had occurred at the family’s home in Santa Rosa. After rape charges were filed, another victim in 2018 disclosed that Galindo touched her years prior when she was 11 years old. In 2020, a third victim also disclosed that Galindo had sexually assaulted her weekly around the same time that he was assaulting her sister. All three cases were consolidated and tried together in a single jury trial.

“Dejesus-Galindo had access to all victims as a family member who resided in the home of two of the victims,” prosecutors wrote.