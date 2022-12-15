SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Rosa City Council selected Natalie Rogers as mayor at its regular meeting Tuesday. Rogers, who will serve a two-year term in the post, becomes the first Black mayor in the city’s history, according to a news release from city officials.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for appointing me to this position, for my constituents for electing me, and for all Santa Rosans for building a great community in the North Bay,” Rogers said in the announcement. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, work with my partners in Council, and continue to find real solutions to the issues facing the city and region, such as prevalent homelessness, economic vibrancy and equity, sustainability, and housing for all.”

The council selected as vice mayor Dianna MacDonald, who will serve a one-year term.

