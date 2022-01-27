Santa Rosa community attempts to repair damage at Holocaust memorial

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor the 6 million Jews who died during World War II.

In the North Bay, one community is trying to repair the damage done to a Holocaust memorial in Santa Rosa.

Here in Santa Rosa, an effort is underway to repair the damage to a Holocaust memorial that was vandalized earlier this month.

Back on Jan. 7, someone knocked over the fountain that sits in front of the Holocaust memorial here at a Santa Rosa cemetery.

This is actually the second time this memorial has been vandalized.

So far the police department has not identified any suspects or made any arrests, nor have they said what the motive was.

Someone who works here at the cemetery says they have had a problem with people sneaking into the cemetery, mainly after hours.

And they’ve seen cases of vandalism not only at the memorial but on other gravestones and other sites around the cemetery.

This vandalism, of course, is upsetting to the congregation that helped create this memorial.

There is a GoFundMe page set up that has so far raised about $35,000 to either fix or replace the fountain and to install a surveillance system to hopefully keep this from happening again.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department and the Sonoma County Alliance community safety rewards fund is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.