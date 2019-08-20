Live Now
Santa Rosa doctor accused of murder appears in court

Bay Area

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A local neurosurgeon charged with murder is expected in court today.

Dr. Thomas Keller is accused of killing 5 patients by giving them an obscene amount of pain pills.

The 72-year-old doctor is also accused of signing off on anywhere from 180 to 300 powerful painkillers per prescription to his patients.

Prosecutors allege Keller did this while ignoring warnings from pharmacies and insurance companies.

