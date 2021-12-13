Santa Rosa driver crashes into horse at Virgin of Guadalupe procession

Troy Hale is seen in a mug shot following his arrest. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — More than 100 people were marching on foot and riding on horses for a Virgin of Guadalupe procession when a drunk driver crashed into one of the horseback riders, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The driver fled the scene after crashing into the horse on Old Redwood Highway at 1:38 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

The hit-and-run driver was identified by investigators as 20-year-old Troy Hale of Santa Rosa.

The horseback rider was transported to a hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if the horse survived the collision.

A video posted on Instagram shows witnesses from the Virgin of Guadalupe procession calling 911. Pieces of the driver’s red car were scattered across the roadway.

Police tracked down Hale when they found his smashed-up car parked outside his home.

Officers questioned Hale and determined his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, according to SRPD. Officers said they also found evidence of drug dealing inside Hale’s home.

“Officers executed the service of the search warrant and located suspected fentanyl pills and suspected cocaine, which appeared to be possessed for the purpose of sale,” SRPD wrote.

Hale was on pretrial release for possessing a loaded “ghost gun” during a previous arrest over the summer.

Hale was arrested Sunday and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on the following charges: felony hit-and-run, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, violation of pretrial release, and possession of narcotics for sale.

Hale was already back out of jail by Monday morning, according to Sonoma County Jail records.