(KRON) — Officers seized over a pound of cocaine, $71,000 in cash, and several firearms along with ammunition in a drug bust last week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced. Santa Rosa PD detectives launched an investigation last month into someone allegedly selling cocaine locally.

The suspect was identified by detectives as Giovanni Small, 31, of Santa Rosa.

According to police, Small left his residence in the 1700 block of Ridley Avenue at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. He got into his vehicle and drove to the 1500 block of Hampton Way.

Officers contacted him at that location and detained him pursuant to a search warrant.

SRPD executed search warrants at two locations: one in the 200 block of E Street; and another at the 1700 block of Ridley Avenue.

Officers found “nothing of note” at the E Street location, police said. However, at the Ridley Street location, officers found:

Approximately 1.4 pounds of suspected cocaine

Approximately $71,000 in cash

An un-serialized short-barreled AR style assault rifle

An un-serialized polymer 80 Glock 19 9mm semi-automatic handgun

2 bullet proof vests equipped with ballistic plates,

Thousands of rounds of ammunition

Weapon manufacturing tools and equipment

Suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills

2 digital scales

Hundreds of clean plastic baggies

Small was arrested and charged with narcotics for sale, possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing of an assault weapon, armed while dealing drugs. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, according to police.