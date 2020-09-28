Santa Rosa evacuation centers moved to Petaluma

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County is moving its evacuation centers from Santa Rosa to Petaluma early Monday morning.
New evacuation centers:
- Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive
- Petaluma Veteran’s Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd
- Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr.
At 3 a.m., the city of Santa Rosa tweeted about a new open Temporary Evacuation Point at A Play to Play Park (2375 W 3rd St, Santa Rosa).
Communications Manager for the county, Paul Gullixson, said they are closing the Santa Rosa Veterans building and the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds out of an abundance of caution.
Neighborhoods under mandatory evacuation, according to city of Santa Rosa:
- Calistoga North – Neighborhood Exit Routes
- Calistoga South / Skyhawk – Neighborhood Exit Routes
- Melita – Neighborhood Exit Routes
- Oakmont North – Neighborhood Exit Routes
- Oakmont South – Neighborhood Exit Routes
- Pythian – Neighborhood Exit Routes
- Stonebridge – Neighborhood Exit Routes
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
