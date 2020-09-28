Santa Rosa evacuation centers moved to Petaluma

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County is moving its evacuation centers from Santa Rosa to Petaluma early Monday morning.

New evacuation centers:

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive

Petaluma Veteran’s Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd

Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr.

At 3 a.m., the city of Santa Rosa tweeted about a new open Temporary Evacuation Point at A Play to Play Park (2375 W 3rd St, Santa Rosa).

Communications Manager for the county, Paul Gullixson, said they are closing the Santa Rosa Veterans building and the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds out of an abundance of caution.

Neighborhoods under mandatory evacuation, according to city of Santa Rosa:

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Latest Stories: