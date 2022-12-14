SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive.

Arriving crews found heavy flames coming from the front of the garage of a two-story home and beginning to threaten another house next door. Crews determined there was no one inside and brought the fire under control in 45 minutes, while saving the home next door that had been threatened.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Fire officials said the residents of the house — who were home at the time of the fire — said they heard an explosion and opened the door from the house into the garage to investigate the noise and found a well-developed fire burning in their garage. Officials said the garage, roof and second floor of the home suffered major fire damage, and that the first floor of the home suffered major water and smoke damage.

They also said the cause of the fire is under investigation but appears accidental. Damage is estimated to be $450,000.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.