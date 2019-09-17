Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Santa Rosa father arrested in death of son dies at hospital: police

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The father of a 1-year-old Santa Rosa boy who died over the weekend from what was likely exposure to fentanyl has also died.

Santa Rosa police announced Tuesday that 29-year-old Patrick O’Neill died from his injuries Monday night.

He had been found unresponsive in his bedroom next to his 13-month-old child, who was also unresponsive and not breathing.

The child died at the scene.

O’Neill had been in the hospital since Saturday.

At this time detectives are still conducting additional follow-up investigations in the case.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News