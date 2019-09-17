Santa Rosa father arrested in death of son dies at hospital: police

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The father of a 1-year-old Santa Rosa boy who died over the weekend from what was likely exposure to fentanyl has also died.

Santa Rosa police announced Tuesday that 29-year-old Patrick O’Neill died from his injuries Monday night.

He had been found unresponsive in his bedroom next to his 13-month-old child, who was also unresponsive and not breathing.

The child died at the scene.

O’Neill had been in the hospital since Saturday.

At this time detectives are still conducting additional follow-up investigations in the case.

