Santa Rosa FD hosting food donation event for Kincade Fire victims

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department is hosting a community Food Donation and Distribution event on Friday for Kincade Fire victims.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Suter shared a PSA on Twitter asking the community for donations that are most needed for fire victims.

Those donations include:

  • Eggs
  • Butter
  • Milk
  • Other food items

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Santa Rosa Training Center at 2126 West College Avenue.

At last check, the Kincade Fire was 68% contained, with full containment expected by Nov. 7.

