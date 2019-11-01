Santa Rosa FD hosting food donation event for Kincade Fire victims

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department is hosting a community Food Donation and Distribution event on Friday for Kincade Fire victims.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Suter shared a PSA on Twitter asking the community for donations that are most needed for fire victims.

Those donations include:

Eggs

Butter

Milk

Other food items

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Santa Rosa Training Center at 2126 West College Avenue.

At last check, the Kincade Fire was 68% contained, with full containment expected by Nov. 7.

