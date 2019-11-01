Santa Rosa FD hosting food donation event for Kincade Fire victims

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department is hosting a community Food Donation and Distribution event on Friday for Kincade Fire victims.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Suter shared a PSA on Twitter asking the community for donations that are most needed for fire victims.
Those donations include:
- Eggs
- Butter
- Milk
- Other food items
If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Santa Rosa Training Center at 2126 West College Avenue.
At last check, the Kincade Fire was 68% contained, with full containment expected by Nov. 7.
Latest News Headlines: