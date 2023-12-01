SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department has added a furry friend to help their crews cope with on-the-job stress. Let us introduce you to Maverick.

Maverick just joined the team at the Santa Rosa Fire Department about two weeks ago. He is expected to help alleviate short-term anxiety and lessen the effects of experienced trauma.

The dog was trained by the National Institute of Canine Service and Training (NICST) and training that’s designed to help improve the psychological well-being of first responders. They say just petting a dog can reduce the stress chemical called Cortisol.

He lives with his handler, Santa Rosa Fire Department Captain Cori Rickert. Together, they are spending six months bonding before they graduate.

“It breaks up the seriousness of a situation when you have a dog staring up at you asking to play,” Rickert said.

Firefighters with SRFD respond to emergencies every day, but the last few years have been significantly traumatic with back-to-back wildfires that have leveled neighborhoods like the one Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal has had to rebuild.

“We went through a lot obviously in 2017 and subsequent fires since then and one of our goals has been to better not only our community in for how we respond to wildfires and disasters but also how to respond to the needs of our employees who are going through those same traumatic events,” Lowenthal said.

The non-profit Santa Rosa Fire Foundation, who paid for it all, plans to bring a second dog to the team very soon.