SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — To kick off Women’s History Month, the Santa Rosa Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever “Women’s Public Safety Day,” this upcoming weekend.

The outdoor event will look to provide women with an interactive hands-on safety learning experience, according to a press release.

Local women from emergency medical services, police, and fire departments will share their experiences on what it’s like to be a woman in public safety, both on and off-duty.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network and visit informational booths to learn more about community involvement, law enforcement, fire prevention, fitness and wellness, dispatch, and communications.

The day will also feature emergency vehicles that will be out on display and a structure fire demonstration is planned for the day — participants will have the chance to win prizes by visiting each informational booth.

“The Santa Rosa Fire Department is proud to host the first annual Women’s Public Safety Day,” said Fire Chief Scott Westrope.

“It is an honor to be able to showcase to the community the opportunities available across the local public safety sector led by women in the profession today. We look forward to sharing this event of inclusion and belonging with our regional partners and members of the community now and into the future.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

