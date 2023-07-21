SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — When the Tubbs Fire of 2017 burnt through Santa Rosa, it claimed nine lives within the city, and 3,000 homes were destroyed.

Fire Station Five was also burnt to the ground. The fire department, as well as city and state leaders, came together Friday at the site where the new station will stand.

“The Tubbs Fire destroyed the original station five in Santa Rosa six years ago, but today the city broke ground on where the new station five will be,” said Captain Stavros Kalogirou.

The flames of the Tubbs Fires ripped through thousands of acres in Napa and Sonoma Counties. Some of the greatest losses were felt in Santa Rosa.

Kalogirou remembers hearing a call come over his radio that the fire was approaching Fire Station 5.

“Fire Station five had been compromised and then had been burned down, and it was just kind of a gut punch on top of the homes we lost and the loss of life,” he said.

Many firefighters not only lost their place of work but their homes, including Fire Chief Scott Westrope who has been with the department for 23 years.

Chief Scott Westrope, Santa Rosa Fire Department

“We were able to rebuild and plant our roots back down in our neighborhood, so it worked out fine but yeah it was overwhelming for a lot of people and we’re still feeling the effects of that,” Westrope said.

The chief rebuilt his home but has had to work out of a temporary fire station for the last six years. That’s why Friday was a day of celebration for the groundbreaking of where the new Station Five will be built — a new station at a new location.

“A bigger parcel number one, so we can provide a more defensible space for the fire station, we can build a bigger station to accommodate more personnel when we do have staff staffing,” Westrope said.

Guests of the groundbreaking looked over pictures of what the $18.5 million facility will look like, which was paid for entirely with state grant money, according to Westrope.

The new station gives the firefighters who have already experienced extreme loss — a new place to call their own.

“Just excited to get a new firehouse. I think most of us are just excited to see what it will be like. It’s been a while since we had a sort of new firehouse built from the ground up, so it is definitely a big day for the department,” Kalogirou said.

The goal is to have the new Station Five built by the summer of 2025.