Santa Rosa firefighters put out early morning trailer fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa firefighters reported a fire during the early hours of the morning that threatened other cars.

The incident occurred around 12:11 a.m. on October 7 near Kawana Springs Road and Citrine Way and involved three fire engines and 15 fire personnel.

When officials arrived a travel trailer was fully engulfed in flame with the nearby grass also burning toward parked cars.

The grass fire was quickly put out with firefighters changing focus to the trailer which could not be saved and burned down.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it appears to be an accident.

The owner of the trailer was sleeping in it when he awoke to it on fire and was able to escape.

They were transported to the hospital with minor burns.