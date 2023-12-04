(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department is responding to a second-alarm fire at a three-story apartment complex midday Monday. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:20 a.m., according to Santa Rosa FD.

The blaze was reported at the 1100 block of 4th Street and College Avenue, fire officials said. Seven engines, two ladder trucks, three chief officers and a number of fire investigators were assigned to the fire.

Video taken at the scene by the fire department shows white smoke billowing out from a top-floor window and firefighters on the roof.

Additional information regarding injuries, the cause or the number of residents potentially displaced was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.