(KRON) — Units with the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a fire involving a homeless encampment just before 4 p.m. on Monday, the department tweeted. The fire is burning near Highway 12, just west of Dutton Avenue.

The department has dispatched two engines, one battalion chief and a fire investigator. Smoke and flames are visible at the homeless encampment according to the California Highway Patrol. It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.