Santa Rosa High School student arrested for online bomb threats

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa High School student has been arrested after making an online bomb threat, targeting specific ethnic and racial groups.

On Monday, at around 11 a.m. Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) officers responded to a call about a potential threat to Santa Rosa High School students.

According to SRPD, school administrators were notified Monday morning that an unknown person had posted two messages on Instagram threatening students.

The threat targeted specific ethnic and racial groups.

Police said the messages had been posted on Dec. 24, when schools were closed for winter break.

During the investigation, detectives were able to link the Instagram account to a 15-year-old Santa Rosa High School student.

On Wednesday, SRPD detectives worked with school administrators to take the student into custody.

School administrators were able to take the student out of class and was detained by detectives.

The student was searched and areas the student had access to were also searched, according to police.

Meanwhile, another team of detectives served a search warrant at the student’s home in Santa Rosa.

According SRPD, the threat on social media was unfounded and no evidence of any bomb-making materials was found on the 15-year-old student or the ability to follow through with the threat.

The 15-year-old student was arrested for committing a hate crime and booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center.

SRPD said based on the student’s age, no additional information will be released about his identity.