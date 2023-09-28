(BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a suspected gang-related robbery after a high school student was mugged while walking home from school on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Montgomery High student was walking in the neighborhood just east of the campus when he was approached by two other juvenile suspects not believed to be associated with the school, according to police.

The suspects reportedly kicked and assaulted the student, knocking him to the ground before taking his shoes, police said. The suspects fled and were not located.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries during the assault, returned home without notifying police or the school. Several anonymous tips, however, alerted police the next morning, saying that several unknown students were planning to come to the campus today with weapons and guns to assault another student.

The student who was targeted was reluctant to provide any further information to police, but it is believed that the threats reported online Thursday are related to the assault of the student off campus on Wednesday, police said.

“At this time, the incident is believed to be gang related, as clothing worn by the suspects and shoes taken from the victim during the assault are of specific colors related to rival criminal street gangs,” police said in a news release. “It is also believed that this assault was witnessed by other students who had captured the assault of cell phone video. The Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone with additional information in this robbery assault to call SRPD dispatch at 707-528-5222.”

Incident on another Santa Rosa school campus

A 12-year-old student was arrested that same Thursday morning for bringing a switchblade knife to Slater Middle School, according to SRPD. Slater Middle School and Montgomery High School are approximately one mile away from each other.

SRPD did not say whether or not any of these incidents are connected.