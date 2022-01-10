Santa Rosa Holocaust Memorial vandalized, police search for suspects

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for those who vandalized a Holocaust Memorial in Santa Rosa on Friday.

Between 9:15 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 7, it is believed that the fountain, located at 1900 Franklin Ave. in Santa Rosa Memorial Park – Cemetary, was vandalized.

The memorial had been knocked over and damaged, police say.

In 2020, the Holocaust Memorial had been vandalized and knocked over. That case remains open.

At this time, it is unknown if it was the same suspects involved in both incidents. Police are investigating each case as vandalism.

They are also working to determine whether these were hate crimes.

Police are looking for any witnesses of the vandalism on Friday as it happened during the day.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them through their tip line.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.