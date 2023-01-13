SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An improvised firearm — also known as a “zip gun” — was found on a homeless man who was arrested Thursday in Santa Rosa on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The Santa Rosa Police Department received a call at 4:06 p.m. regarding an adult man vandalizing a fence outside a residence in the 1500 block of Herbert Street. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to a news release from SRPD.

He was seen heading north toward Guerneville Road. Officers located him on a creek trail south of Guerneville Road and Dutton Avene. He was identified as Erik Pacheco-Hernandez, a 35-year-old homeless man.

Officers discovered Pacheco-Hernandez had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and arrested him. While conducting a search of his backpack, officers found the zip gun and several rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for (Felony) Possession of a Zip Gun and an outstanding Felony Arrest Warrant.