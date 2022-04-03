SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a house fire near Maureen Road Sunday morning, officials say.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a one-story home on fire. Officials say the house sustained major smoke and heat damages. The fire spread into the home’s attic and roof’s framing components. This prevented crews from operating on the roof to cut a ventilation opening, officials report.

The crews controlled the fire within 30 minutes. They stayed an additional two hours on scene to search for flames hidden in debris.

No one was present in the home at the time of the fire, authorities say.

The fire damaged half of the structure and totaled around $350,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.