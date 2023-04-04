SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A student at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa and his mother were arrested on Tuesday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said on Facebook. The student is accused of taking a golf cart and riding it around campus before resisting arrest.

Police responded to the school, located at 6975 Montecito Blvd, at 1:48 p.m. They were told a student, later identified as 18-year-old Gavin Levine, stole a golf cart and rode it around before abandoning the vehicle and running off campus.

School administrators found Levine near Montecito Blvd and St. Mary Drive. When confronted, police said he got into an administrator’s face and threatened to kill him, slash him, and knock his teeth in.

Levine eventually got into a vehicle driven by his mother, 41-year-old Brandi Levine. Officers found the car in the 6000 block of Montecito Blvd and initiated a traffic stop.

SRPD said Gavin got out of the car “in an aggressive manor and made a derogatory hand gesture towards the officer.” Police said he would shoot the officer “if he had an assault rifle.”

Brandi then got out of the car and attempted to stand between the officers and Gavin. Police said that while this happened, Gavin hopped into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away. However, officers were able to pull him to the ground before he could drive off.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

According to SRPD, Gavin kicked at officers but was eventually handcuffed. Police said Brandi tried to interfere with the arrest and was arrested as well.

Gavin Lavine was booked into Sonoma County Jail for criminal threats to a school administrator, criminal threats to a law enforcement officer and obstructing/resisting arrest. Brandi Levine was arrested for obstructing/resisting arrest.

Student behavior has been an issue in Santa Rosa after several incidents at schools this year. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed on March 1, and other students have been arrested for having weapons.