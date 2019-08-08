Man arrested on kidnapping, domestic violence charges in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning on kidnapping and domestic violence charges after a disturbance overnight at a home in Santa Rosa.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Roberto Carlos Perez-Hildebrand, picked up the female victim and carried her away from the house down the street as she kicked and screamed.

This a.m., Officers arrested a suspect after a report of a Domestic violence incident and Kidnapping. Officer set up an excellent perimeter and contained the suspect for over an hour. A K9 team and drone were deployed. Check out the video. Media Release; https://t.co/M3JPX9Xj3s pic.twitter.com/kzDMiBkFgb — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) August 8, 2019

The victim was able to get away from the man thanks to a family member who ran after her and the suspect.

The incident occurred around 4:43 a.m. Thursday.

Police were called to the scene after the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face and refused to leave the home, located near Lamberson Court and Cynthia Lane in Santa Rosa.

At the home, the suspect fled the area when officers arrived

At the scene, officers found a backpack containing a replica firearm.

Officers established a perimeter around the neighborhood, and thanks to K9 officers and the police department’s drone, they found the suspect hiding in a tree, 20 feet up.

Perez-Hildebrand was arrested on charges of domestic violence with injury, kidnapping, false imprisonment, resisting arrest and probation violation.

It’s unclear whether the victim was hurt in the ordeal.