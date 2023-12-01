(KRON) — Police broke up a fight between 18 juveniles at Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Second Street Thursday afternoon.

“The juveniles were wearing clothing consistent with active gang participation, displaying gang hand signs, and yelling gang terminology at one another,” the Santa Rosa Police Department wrote.

Bystanders who witnessed the mall brawl reported seeing one of the teenagers pulling a gun out from his waistband.

The teens ran from the mall just before officers arrived.

Officers found some of the juveniles nearby. “When the juveniles saw the officers, they ran into a nearby retail store located at the mall. The officers ran after the juveniles and found two of them hiding behind a large piece of furniture in the store,” police wrote.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old Santa Rosa boy, had a loaded, unserialized “ghost gun” in his waistband, police said.

A third teen was armed with a knife and ran from another officer. “The officer caught up to the suspect and detained him in handcuffs. A knife was located in the juvenile’s waistband,” SRPD wrote.

The three teens were arrested on gang and weapons charges.

SRPD wrote, “The Santa Rosa Police Department wishes to thank the many community members who provided our agency with the information needed to safely apprehend the suspects in this incident. A significant reason the fight was unable to escalate further was because of the quick response of SRPD officers already on foot patrols in the downtown area. Throughout the rest of the holiday season, expect to see continued foot patrols in the downtown area, Santa Rosa Plaza, Railroad Square, and heavily trafficked retail areas.”



