Santa Rosa man accidentally shoots himself: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man accidentally shot himself Wednesday night on the 700 block of Fresno Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene during the 9 p.m. hour and found a 40-year-old man was covered in blood.

The unidentified man was shot in the upper chest near his shoulder, authorities said.

He was conscious when officers arrived and told police he was holding a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Police seized a .40 caliber handgun from the man, according to a Nixle alert.

Officers say there was no indication that another person shot the man or if he intended to shoot himself

This is an active investigation.