SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Monday evening after stabbing his mother with the claw of a hammer, stealing her phone and car keys and fleeing police in her car, Santa Rosa Police Department officials said.

Jacob McKean-Marioni, 31, was apparently visiting his mother Monday evening at her home on the 1300 block of Edwards Avenue before things took a violent turn, officials said. The mother asked her son, McKean-Marioni, to leave but told officers he refused and got angry. Fearing for her life, the mother said she locked herself in her room and called 9-1-1.

McKean-Marioni then allegedly began smashing the bedroom door with a hammer to get into the room. Once he was in, he stole his mother’s cellphone and car keys and left the home, officials said.

When officers arrived on scene around 5:51 p.m., they said McKean-Marioni ignored them and got into his mother’s car. The suspect allegedly pulled the car out quickly nearly hitting the officer that was trying to talk to him through the driver’s side window.

McKean-Marion then led officers on a low-speed chase before getting out of the car and heading up the stairs of an apartment building, all the while ignoring officer’s attempts to speak to him, authorities said.

Officers then tased the suspect and took him into custody. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail and charged with assault with several charges including force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, vehicle theft, damaging communication device to prevent help, dissuading or intimidating a witness, resisting arrest and evading police in a vehicle.

During an interview with the suspect after apprehending him, officers said they learned he had stabbed his mother with the claw end of the hammer. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.