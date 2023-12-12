(KRON) – A Santa Rosa man prohibited from owning guns was arrested for allegedly possessing seven guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition on Saturday.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies received multiple reports of someone shooting guns in the 5000 block of Gates Road in Santa Rosa around 7 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Upon arrival, deputies located the man shooting guns. According to deputies, the man refused to cooperate and kept his distance.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found shotgun and handgun casings on the porch of the man’s home and shotgun cartridges in the road nearby. According to deputies, the officers left the scene because they were unaware if a crime had been committed.

Deputies and detectives began investigating the shooter.

The man was identified as 64-year-old Santa Rosa resident Clint Mitchell.

According to deputies, the Department of Justice had recently listed Mitchell as a person prohibited from owning or possessing guns. However, Mitchell had 15 guns registered to him. With a search and arrest warrant from Violent Crimes Detectives, Mitchell was arrested in the 1000 block of Main Street in St. Helena. on Dec. 9.

Mitchell had two loaded handgun magazines on him and a loaded shotgun with one round in the chamber of his car, deputies said.

VCD and the SWAT team served a search warrant on Mitchell’s property. However, his home was barricaded and contained makeshift booby traps. According to deputies, the SWAT team and VCD found guns, ammunition, a ballistic vest, spent casings, and bullet holes in the walls. Detectives found seven guns and approximately thousands of rounds of ammunition, deputies said.

Mitchell was booked into jail on three felonies: a prohibited person carrying a loaded gun in public, a prohibited person with ammunition, and owning or possessing a gun within five years of prohibition.

Mitchell is in custody on $130,000 bail due to a bail enhancement.