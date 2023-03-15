SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm that injured one person on Tuesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At 11:54 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Pomo Trail after a person reported their friend was shot and fled the area for safety. The victim was located by police with minor injuries, SRPD said.

Detectives from the department took over the investigation and determined the shooting was a result of an altercation between the suspect and victim inside a residence. The altercation resulted in the victim being shot at approximately five times based off the number of bullets that impacted the victim and a nearby vehicle, police said.

The suspect was identified as Armando Castellanos-Flores, 55, from Santa Rosa. He was arrested on Wednesday at his residence in the 2500 block of Pomo Trail where a search warrant was also issued.

Detectives located six unregistered firearms, two high-capacity magazines and other evidence related to the shooting, police said. Castellanos-Flores was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on one felony count of negligent charge of a firearm, $20,000 bail, and one felony count of illegal possession of an assault rifle, $50,000 bail.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old resident of Santa Rosa. The incident is currently under investigation.