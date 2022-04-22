PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police arrested a man Friday after an officer found him in a stolen car at a Motel 6. The arrest led to the recovery of several pieces of property that police suspect were stolen from Santa Rosa businesses.

Paul Carroll, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested after initially identifying himself as someone else. He was taken to the Sonoma County Jail on seven charges, including theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and commercial burglary.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a Petaluma police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the Motel 6 lot. A records check confirmed that the car was stolen out of Santa Rosa.

The officer arrested Carroll, who was inside the car. After searching the car, the officer found drug paraphernalia and several items that were suspected to belong to Santa Rosa businesses. Officers got in contact with the businesses, who confirmed some of the items were stolen from them. Police later returned the property to the businesses.