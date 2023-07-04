(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday morning after his wife was killed at their apartment, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. The suspect was identified as Tunoa Meo, 51.

Police were called at 11:50 a.m. for the report of a stabbing at an apartment on the 2400 block of McBride Lane. Police found Meo at the scene and took him into custody.

The victim was inside the apartment with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, SRPD said.

An SRPD investigation revealed that Meo and the victim got into an argument that turned physical and ended with Meo stabbing his wife, according to police.

Meo was booked into Sonoma County Jail on a count of murder. The victim’s name will be revealed after her family is notified.

SRPD is investigating the homicide and wants to talk to any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to visit SRPD’s tip line HERE.