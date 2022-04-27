SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man and woman were arrested Tuesday for firearm manufacturing and other firearm-related charges, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. In a firearms trafficking investigation that began mid-April, detectives learned the man was importing firearms parts into the city from outside the United States.

After exercising a search warrant, authorities said they searched the home of 31-year-old Benjamin Tran where 13 firearms were found — 10 of which were illegally possessed based on California gun laws. Tran and his girlfriend, who was identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Gordon, were both arrested at the residence on gun-related charges.

The couple was found outside Tran’s residence where detectives arrested the man on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., according to police. Shortly after, Gordon was located at the residence where she was detained. She was found to have a loaded semi-automatic firearm concealed in her purse.

Authorities said Tran used a 3-D printer to manufacture high-capacity magazines, firearms, and other firearm parts. Many of the handguns found were ghost guns that lacked serial numbers for identification.

Detectives also seized a Glock switch, which converts a handgun into a fully-automatic machine gun, police said.

Tran was arrested on following felony charges:

Possession of a machine gun

Prohibited person with a firearm (narcotic addict)

Manufacture of an assault weapon (three counts)

Possession of an assault weapon (five counts)

Possession of a silencer

Possession of short-barreled rifles (two counts)

Manufacture high-capacity magazines (three counts)

Gordon was arrested on following felony charges:

Prohibited person with firearm (narcotic addict)

Carry concealed firearm

Carry a loaded firearm

Two months ago, a different Santa Rosa couple was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale, police said.