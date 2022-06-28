SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Monday for possessing more than 500 pounds of fireworks. Detectives found the fireworks, which police called “illegal and dangerous,” at the Santa Rosa home of 31-year-old Jaime Antonio Moreno.

Moreno was known to be selling the illegal fireworks throughout Sonoma County, police said. The type fireworks located in the bust have been used at illegal sideshows and 4th of July celebrations in previous years, SRPD said.

SRPD Property Crimes Detectives served a search warrant at Moreno’s home in the 4900 block of Old Redwood Highway. He was arrested for felony possession of 100 or more pounds of fireworks and misdemeanor violation of probation.

With the 4th of July holiday coming up, SRPD and the Santa Rosa Fire Department will increase patrol and actively look for fireworks. Police said all fireworks will be confiscated, as they are considered contraband.