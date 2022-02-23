SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday night around 6 p.m. on counts of sexual assault and burglary, according to police.

The suspect identified as 29-year-old Ezequiel Gomez Francisco allegedly broke into a woman’s residence, went into her bedroom, and touched her in a sexual manner on Feb. 1.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect, causing him to run away from the residence and authorities, Santa Rosa police said.

In addition, detectives believe Gomez Francisco is responsible for at least 12 residential burglaries on Sendero Lane in Santa Rosa between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

However, it took weeks after the incident on Feb. 1 for authorities to make an arrest.

During Tuesday night’s investigation, authorities identified the suspect’s home on the 1500 block of Sendero Lane.

At the residence, detectives attempted to content Gomez Francisco who ran and jumped out of a second-floor window — catching the suspect as he attempted to run away in his backyard.

Gomez Francisco was booked into Sonoma County Jail with a $1,000,000 bail on charges of assault with intent to sexually assault during a residential burglary and four counts of residential burglary, authorities said.

Detectives continue to investigate expect to send additional charges against Gomez Francisco to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.