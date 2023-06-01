SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested by police for driving under the influence and possession of a ghost gun following a shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Dutton Meadow. A man had knocked on the door of his previous residence, however the home resident did not answer the door, police said.

The resident heard a gunshot outside his home and the suspect fled into his silver BMW sedan. The resident identified the suspect, Jesus Villicana-Hernandez, who was his recent roommate, SRPD said.

Police located a single 9mm round outside the residence which appeared to have been shot in the air due to no visible damages on the property. Officers later located the 28-year-old driving in the 1300 block of Guerneville Road and placed him in custody, police said.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a 9mm unregistered handgun loaded with a 31-round magazine. While in custody, Villicana-Hernandez displayed signs of intoxication, SRPD said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

A DUI investigation was conducted which revealed the suspect was intoxicated with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. Villicana-Hernandez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the shooting, possession of a ghost gun and DUI.