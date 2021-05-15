Santa Rosa man arrested for threatening to kill family member with sword

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after assaulting and threatening to kill a family member in Petaluma Friday night, according to authorities.

Around 10:06 p.m., the victim called police and reported that a family member that just strangled them during an argument.

The victim also said the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Johnson, brandished a sword at her and threatened to kill her with it.

Petaluma officers arrived on scene and helped the victim safely leave the area and be treated by paramedics.

Officers learned that Johnson was still in the apartment with a friend and was refusing to come out.

On-duty hostage negotiators attempted to speak with him by phone. This continued for hours, in addition to speaking with him through a backdoor balcony.

Officers obtained a warrant for his arrest and spoke with him to de-escalate the situation for a peaceful surrender.

The detective on scene negotiated with Johnson for nearly two hours before he agreed to surrender.

Johnson was taken into custody around 11 a.m. and booked at the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, branding a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Officers spoke with Johnson’s friend who was in the apartment with him and determined to be O.K. and not held against her will.

The sword was later recovered from the apartment.

The victim did not sustain any injuries and was released after being evaluated by paramedics on scene.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.