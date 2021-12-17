Santa Rosa man arrested for touching 11-year-old inappropriately: Police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested on Friday for touching an 11-year-old inappropriately, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

49-year-old Ernesto Camacho Abarca of Santa Rosa was arrested for two counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

Around 7:42 a.m., the police department was notified about the incident that happened on West College Ave. near Clover Drive.

Officials say the girl was walking to school when the man approached and touched her inappropriately at least twice over her clothes.

According to police, the victim got away and ran to a store in the 1200 block of West College Ave.

Authorities say the girl asked for help and the employees contacted the police.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect was detained by two people outside of the store.

Abarca was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on $200,000 bail.

Services through the Sonoma County Family Justice Center were provided to the girl and her family.

Police are reaching out to the community to see if there are other children who have been victims of similar situations.

If you believe you or your child have been a victim of Abarca, police ask you to call them at (707) 543-3595.